Monday, February 10, 2025

17439 GMT —Mediators fear a breakdown of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, two Egyptian security sources said, after Hamas said Israel was not serious about executing the deal and announced it would stop releasing prisoners until further notice.

Hamas negotiators said US guarantees for the ceasefire were no longer in place given a plan by President Donald Trump to displace Palestinians from Gaza, and mediators postponed talks until a clear indication of Washington's intent to continue the phased deal was received.

1853 GMT — Far-right Israeli politician calls for 'massive' attack on Gaza

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for an all-out military assault on Gaza, including air and ground strikes.

"Hamas's announcement should have one real-life response: a massive fire attack on Gaza, from the air and land, alongside a complete halt to humanitarian aid to the Strip, including electricity, fuel, and water," the former national security minister said on X.

1813 GMT — Egypt's foreign minister talks with Rubio on dispute over Trump plan for Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has discussed regional developments with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in Washington, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

Abdelatty travelled to Washington on Sunday for meetings with US officials in the wake of widespread anger in the region due to US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza that would envisage the displacement of its Palestinian residents.

1729 GMT — 'Emaciated' prisoners 'deeply distressing': UN

The United Nations has urged Israel and Hamas to ensure humane treatment for all people they hold, saying recent images of emaciated individuals being released was "deeply distressing".

"Images of emaciated Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees released as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement have been deeply distressing," UN Human Rights office spokeperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement.

1655 GMT — Abbas stops payment of financial allowances for families of Palestinian prisoners, injured

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree revoking the payment system of "financial allowances for the families of Palestinian prisoners, martyrs and injured", the text of the decree published by the official gazette showed.

1640 GMT — Hamas announcement of halt to prisoner releases violates ceasefire deal: Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said the Hamas announcement that it will stop freeing hostages was a violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal and that he had ordered the military to be at the highest level of readiness in Gaza.

1602 GMT —Hamas postpones Israeli prisoner release 'until further notice'

Hamas has decided to delay the next Israeli prisoner release "until further notice".

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group said that the decision was taken in response to Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

1556 GMT — Israel’s Smotrich vows escalation against Palestinians

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with the fate of the people in Gaza.

"The residents of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) must understand that if they continue their acts of 'terrorism,' their fate will be like that of Gaza's residents," Smotric said during a meeting of the parliamentary bloc of his Religious Zionism Party.

"Tulkarem and Jenin will look like Jabalia and Shuja'iyya. Nablus and Ramallah will resemble Rafah and Khan Younis. They will also be turned into uninhabitable ruins, and their residents will be forced to migrate and seek a new life in other countries," Smotrich said.

1555 GMT — Pakistan condemns Netanyahu's call for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "provocative" statement that Saudi Arabia should host a Palestinian state.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, speaking to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud over phone, censured Netanyahu's "irresponsible and provocative" remarks, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s "unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause."

The Saudi foreign minister thanked Dar for Pakistan's "consistent and time-tested support to the sanctity and inviolability of the Kingdom."

1411 GMT —No right of return for Palestinians under Gaza plan: Trump

President Donald Trump said Palestinians would have no right of return to Gaza under his plan for the United States to take over the territory.

"No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing," Trump told Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier when asked if the Palestinians would have the right to return.

"In other words, I'm talking about building a permanent place for them."1234 GMT — Israeli ceasefire talks delegation returning from Qatar

An Israeli delegation that was in Doha at the weekend for talks on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire is returning from the Qatari capital, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson has said, without giving details.

1210 GMT — 580 Palestinians arrested by Israeli army in occupied West Bank in January: Rights groups

The Israeli army detained 580 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in January, prisoners' affairs groups said.

Most of the detainees were taken into custody in the northern city of Jenin and its refugee camp, where Israel has launched a deadly onslaught since Jan. 21, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

According to the rights groups, 17 women and 60 children were among the detainees in the occupied territory.

0938 GMT — Kremlin, asked if Trump's Gaza plan is acceptable, says it is waiting for more details

The Kremlin has said it was waiting for more details on US President Donald Trump's plan to buy Gaza, an idea which has sparked condemnation from many countries.

Asked whether Trump's plan was acceptable for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that 1.2 million people lived in Gaza.

"It's worth waiting for some details here if we're talking about a coherent plan of action. We are talking about almost 1.2 million Palestinians who live there, and this is probably the main issue," Peskov told a conference call.

0843 GMT — No one can inflict a second Nakba on Palestinians: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that "No one can or will be able to inflict second Nakba on Palestinian people."

Speaking on the devastation in Gaza, he emphasised that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should focus on covering the estimated $100 billion in damage rather than seeking to uproot the people of Gaza from their land."

Erdogan held Israel and Netanyahu’s government responsible for the large-scale destruction and called for those accountable to be charged.

He insisted that the reconstruction of Gaza must begin immediately and demanded that Palestinian homes, lands, and workplaces seized by the Israeli state and "rogue" settlers be returned to their rightful owners.

0841 GMT — Israel kills one more Palestinian in Gaza despite ceasefire

A young Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces east of Gaza City, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, a medical source has said.

The fatality occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of people in the eastern Shejaiya neighbourhood in the city, the source said.

According to witnesses, the Israeli army continues to open fire occasionally towards Palestinians returning to their areas in the eastern areas of Gaza City.