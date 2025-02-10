Türkiye and Qatar have joined the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development, expanding the bloc to seven countries.

On Sunday, the fifth meeting of the partnership commenced in the Qatari capital Doha, according to the official United Arab Emirates (UAE) news agency WAM.

It was attended by Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

Also present were Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Egyptian Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, and Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour.

During the meeting, an official announcement was made regarding Türkiye and Qatar joining the integrated industrial partnership.

According to WAM, the inclusion of Türkiye and Qatar supports "the strategic developmental transformation witnessed by the partnership, which was launched from Abu Dhabi in 2022, reflecting the shared ambition of partner countries to enhance industrial integration, strengthen cooperation, and build a resilient, competitive and sustainable economy."

The agency described this expansion as "a pivotal step towards reinforcing regional industrial integration, as Qatar and Türkiye bring qualitative contributions that support the growth objectives and expansion of the industrial partnership."

The inclusion of the two countries is expected “to inject new momentum into the partnership, leveraging Qatar’s abundant natural resources and technological capabilities alongside Türkiye’s advanced industrial capacities,” WAM said.

The report also highlighted that both nations “possess advanced industrial capabilities across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, textiles and ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, chemical fertilisers and phosphates, mining and metals, and the food industry.”

The agency also noted that "Türkiye is a prominent economic power due to the diversity of its industrial sectors and economic resilience, with a GDP exceeding $1.1 trillion in 2023."