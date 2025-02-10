WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ed Sheeran, not everyone knows 'shape of you', especially Bengaluru cops
Event organisers had refused permission for the street performance, which was on one of the city's busiest, police say.
Ed Sheeran, not everyone knows 'shape of you', especially Bengaluru cops
Sheeran is in India for a series of concerts / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2025

A street performance by Ed Sheeran in India's tech capital of Bengaluru was stopped abruptly by police on Sunday, outraging fans and prompting the British singer to issue a clarification.

Sheeran, dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts was seen singing and playing his guitar on a pavement in the centre of Bengaluru ahead of his concert on Sunday night.

Local channels showed a policeman walking up to Sheeran as he was singing the hit single "Shape of You" and unplugging the microphone, as onlookers jeered. Sheeran left soon after.

Police said event organisers had refused permission for the street performance, which was on one of the city's busiest streets.

"I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place," Bengaluru police official Shekar T Tekkannanavar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

RECOMMENDED

Sheeran, who began his career as a busker in the UK, said later on his Instagram account that he did have permission to perform.

"It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though," he wrote.

Sheeran is in India for a series of concerts, and performed in front of thousands of people at an open ground in the city later that night, accompanied by Indian singer Shilpa Rao.

RelatedSinger Ed Sheeran wins court battle in 'Shape of You' copyright dispute
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'