Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged that much more needs to be done for the welfare of the Indigenous people.

“When Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people advance, the entire nation moves forward ... but we are clear-eyed about the truth that there is so much more to do,” Albanese said on Monday while presenting the “Closing the Gap” report before lawmakers, according to his office.

The descendants of Australia’s original inhabitants comprise nearly 4 percent of the around 27 million population.

“Our stories are intertwined,” Albanese said, adding: “But as the Closing the Gap report routinely lays bare, there are still too many areas in which we are not together.”