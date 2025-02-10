WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Much more' needs to be done for Indigenous welfare: Australian PM
Australia’s First Peoples make up nearly 4 percent of the population, but deep inequalities persist, as PM Albanese notes: “Our stories are intertwined,” yet too often, “we are not together.”
'Much more' needs to be done for Indigenous welfare: Australian PM
The descendants of Australia’s original inhabitants comprise nearly 4 percent of the around 27 million population. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
February 10, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged that much more needs to be done for the welfare of the Indigenous people.

“When Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people advance, the entire nation moves forward ... but we are clear-eyed about the truth that there is so much more to do,” Albanese said on Monday while presenting the “Closing the Gap” report before lawmakers, according to his office.

The descendants of Australia’s original inhabitants comprise nearly 4 percent of the around 27 million population.

“Our stories are intertwined,” Albanese said, adding: “But as the Closing the Gap report routinely lays bare, there are still too many areas in which we are not together.”

RECOMMENDED

Of the 19 targets set by the National Agreement, he said the latest Productivity Commission report indicated "improvements" on 11, though "only five are on track to be met" on time.

Albanese said: “To Close the Gap would ultimately erase the gulf that lies between us and our true potential as a nation.”

“It’s about ensuring all Australians get the same chance in life,” he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker