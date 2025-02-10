WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army expands West Bank assault, raids Palestinian camp in Jericho
Israeli army raids Aqbat Jabr camp, demolishes five Palestinian homes in Masafer Yatta in southern West Bank.
Israeli army expands West Bank assault, raids Palestinian camp in Jericho
Smoke rises from the Nur Shams Refugee Camp during the Israeli raids in Tulkarem, West Bank on February 05, 2025. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2025

The Israeli army has raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, in the latest escalation in the occupied West Bank.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces stormed several neighbourhoods in the camp in Jericho city and searched several shops there on Monday.

No details were yet available about injuries or arrests.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa also reported home demolitions by the Israeli army in the Masafer Yatta neighbourhood in the southern West Bank.

Israeli forces, escorted by bulldozers, raided the Khallet al-Dabaa area and demolished five Palestinian houses and a cave, where some 40 people lived, the broadcaster said.

According to Wafa, electricity and water networks were destroyed by Israeli forces during the raid.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedArtist rejects award, protests Germany's silencing of pro-Palestine voices

The latest raids were part of a broader offensive launched by the Israeli army in Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing more than 30 Palestinians.

The Israeli escalation follows a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza on January 19 after more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment which has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 910 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

RelatedErdogan: No power can force Palestinians out of their homeland
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker