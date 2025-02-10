Romania's outgoing centrist president, Klaus Iohannis, has resigned as opposition hard-right parliamentary parties planned to have him impeached.

"The request will have consequences both domestically and abroad," Iohannis told reporters on Monday.

"To spare Romania this pointless and negative crisis ... I am resigning from the president's office."

The European Union and NATO member state, which borders Ukraine, was plunged into institutional chaos last year when little-known far-right NATO critic Calin Georgescu won the first round of a presidential election.

After accusations of Russian interference - denied by Moscow - Romania's top court voided the entire election.