TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye aims to expand Asia-Pacific trade ties, investments
Erdogan's contacts in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan are expected to expand cooperation with further concrete projects.
Türkiye aims to expand Asia-Pacific trade ties, investments
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the Türkiye-Malaysia Strategic Cooperation in the New Century meeting along with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
February 10, 2025

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarks on a three-nation tour of Asia, Türkiye aims to boost its trade relations and mutual investments with Asia-Pacific countries.

According to Nail Olpak, president of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Türkiye's trade volume exceeded $8 billion with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, the countries on Erdogan's itinerary for his three-day Asia tour that began on Monday.

The Turkish president will co-chair High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings in Indonesia and Pakistan with his counterparts there.

He is also expected to sign agreements in various areas and meet with the business communities of the three countries while focusing on regional and global issues, especially Gaza, during his meetings with officials.

On the sidelines of Erdogan's visits, DEIK will bring Turkish business representatives together with their counterparts from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

According to Olpak, the board will hold World Turkish Business Council (DTIK) meetings in each country and "organise a business forum in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, another one in Jakarta on Wednesday, and one more in Islamabad on Thursday."

RECOMMENDED

Global trade diplomacy

DEIK continues its global trade diplomacy activities by cooperating with similar organisations around the globe. Olpak says this cooperation "will bring our businesspeople together to evaluate trade and investment opportunities in many sectors."

The board aims to increase Türkiye's joint projects and trade ties with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan. Bilateral trade volumes currently stand at $5 billion, over $2 billion, and $1 billion, respectively.

"The sectors of defence, aviation, energy, infrastructure, construction, education, health, agriculture, tourism, green and digital economy, logistics, mining, contracting, textiles, transportation, chemical products, banking and finance, automotive, high-tech, and research and developments stand out among the sectors in which we will increase cooperation," Olpak added.

"In addition, we aim to diversify and increase our economic and cultural relations with these countries and others, from trade to investments and bilateral cooperation."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker