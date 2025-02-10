US President Donald Trump has said Palestinians will have no right of return to Gaza under his controversial plan to occupy Gaza, describing his proposal in excerpts of an interview released on Monday as a "real estate development for the future."

Trump told Fox News Channel's Bret Baier that "I would own it" and that there could be as many as six different sites for Palestinians to live outside Gaza under the plan, which the Arab world and others in the international community have vehemently rejected.

"No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing," Trump said when Baier asked if the Palestinians would have the right to return to the enclave, most of which has been reduced to rubble by Israel's genocidal war since October 2023.

"In other words, I'm talking about building a permanent place for them because if they have to return now, it'll be years before you could ever — it's not habitable."

Trump first revealed the shock Gaza plan during a joint news conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, drawing outrage from Palestinians, the Muslim world and beyond.

The US president pressed his case for Palestinians to be uprooted from Gaza, devastated by the Israel, and for Egypt and Jordan to take them.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty flew to Washington in the wake of Trump's remarks. He met at the State Department on Monday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with neither speaking to the media.

Jordan's King Abdullah II was set to hold talks with Trump on Tuesday.

In the Fox interview — which will be broadcast on Monday after the first half was screened a day earlier — Trump said he would build "beautiful communities" for the more than two million Palestinians who live in Gaza.

"Could be five, six, could be two. But we'll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is," added Trump.

"In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent."

'Unacceptable'

Trump stunned the world when he announced out of the blue last week that the United States would "take over the Gaza Strip," remove rubble and unexploded bombs and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

But while he initially said that Palestinians could be among the "world people" allowed to live there, he has since appeared to harden his position to suggest that they could not.

Netanyahu on Sunday praised Trump's proposal as "revolutionary", striking a triumphant tone in a statement to his cabinet following his return from Washington.

"President Trump came with a completely different, much better vision for Israel," said Netanyahu, who was reportedly only briefed on the plan shortly before Trump's announcement.