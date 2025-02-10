A US judge has kept his block on President Donald Trump's buyout plan for federal employees in place on Monday and said he would consider imposing it for a longer period of time.

Monday's decision by District Judge George O'Toole in Boston prevents Trump's administration from implementing the buyout plan for now, giving a temporary victory to labor unions that have sued to stop it entirely.

More than 2 million federal civilian employees had faced a midnight deadline to accept the proposal. It is unclear when O'Toole will rule on the unions' request.

The buyout effort is part of a far-reaching plan by Republican President Donald Trump and his allies to reduce the size and rein in the actions of the federal bureaucracy.

Trump, who returned to the presidency on January 20, has accused the federal workforce of undercutting his agenda during his first term in office, from 2017-2021.

Unions have urged their members not to accept the buyout offer — saying Trump's administration cannot be trusted to honor it — but about 65,000 federal employees had signed up for the buyouts as of Friday, according to a White House official.

The offer promises to pay employees their regular salaries and benefits until October without requiring them to work, but that may not be ironclad. Current spending laws expire on March 14 and there is no guarantee that salaries would be funded beyond that point.

The White House has said employees could submit plans to leave through 11:59 p.m. ET Monday. Some of them shared their fears with TRT World, saying they would "wait and watch" and see if unions and courts will succeed in killing Trump's plan.

Lawsuits and protests

Trump has tasked Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the world's richest person, with overseeing the purge of federal employees through his "Department of Government Efficiency," which is not an actual government agency.

Musk's actions have sown panic among federal workers and prompted public protests.