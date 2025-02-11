Tuesday, February 11, 2025

1720 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to resume the war on Gaza unless its prisoners in Gaza are released.

The ceasefire has been called into question as Hamas claims Israel violated key provisions, prompting it to call off the release of three more hostages on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump has emboldened Israel to call for the release of remaining hostages, rather than the three scheduled to be freed in the next exchange.

More updates 👇

1719 GMT — Trump doubles down on Saturday deadline for Gaza prisoner release

US President Donald Trump reiterated his ultimatum for Hamas to release all prisoners from Gaza by Saturday or for the ceasefire with Israel to be cancelled.

"Yes," said Trump outside the White House after he was asked if the deadline he announced a day prior still held.

1705 GMT — US, Israel 'must do everything' to ensure continuation of Gaza truce

Germany has urged Israel and the US to do everything possible to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"The ceasefire is currently hanging by a thread," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement, criticising Hamas for jeopardising the deal with recent statements.

"The Israeli government and the US must also do everything to ensure that we get into the second phase of the deal and to a perspective for real peace," said Baerbock.

1652 GMT — Israel beefs up troops around Gaza amid signs of faltering truce

An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the army to beef up troops in and around Gaza after Hamas threatened to call off a scheduled hostage release on Saturday.

The official said Netanyahu also ordered officials "to prepare for every scenario if Hamas doesn't release our hostages this Saturday."

The preparation plans come after Netanyahu met with his security cabinet for four hours to discuss Hamas' threat, which has put the fragile ceasefire agreement in danger.

1649 GMT — UN estimates over $53B for Gaza's recovery, reconstruction needs

A UN report has estimated that recovery and reconstruction needs in Gaza would amount to more than $53 billion, with short-term needs in the first three years reaching $20.568 billion.

"The report estimates the recovery and reconstruction needs in the short, medium and long term across Gaza at $53.142 billion. Of these, the near-term needs in the first three years are estimated to be around $20.568 billion," said the report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Highlighting the dire economic and humanitarian toll of the conflict, the report noted that Gaza's economy is projected to shrink 83 percent in 2024, with unemployment reaching 80 percent.

"In the Occupied Palestinian Territory, poverty is projected to have risen to 74.3 percent in 2024, up from 38.8 percent at the end of 2023," said the report.

1607 GMT — At least 118 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza since ceasefire: official

At least 118 Palestinians have been killed and 822 others injured in Gaza since the start of a ceasefire agreement on Jan. 19, a local health official said.

"The toll includes those killed in direct attacks, succumbed to their injuries, or lost their lives in the explosion of unexploded ordnance," Gaza’s Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh said in a statement.

He noted that the victims included 92 people killed in direct attacks by Israeli forces since the ceasefire agreement.

1519 GMT — Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes

Yemen's Houthis, who control most of western Yemen including the capital, are ready to mount attacks on Israel if it resumes its assault on Gaza and does not commit to the ceasefire deal, the group's leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi has said.

The Houthis had attacked Israeli and other vessels in the Red Sea, disturbing global shipping lanes, in what they said were acts of solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians during Israel's war with Hamas.

"Our hands are on the trigger and we are ready to immediately escalate against the Israeli enemy if it returns to escalation in Gaza," al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

1451 GMT — Egypt, Denmark call for full implementation of Gaza ceasefire deal

Egypt and Denmark have called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and rebuilding the enclave without relocating its Palestinian residents.

This came during a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Sisi and Frederiksen underlined the "crucial need for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in its three phases, the exchange of hostages and detainees, as well as facilitating immediate and unfettered access for humanitarian aid into Gaza," the statement said.

1422 GMT — Abbas faces Palestinian backlash over overhaul of prisoner payments

President Mahmoud Abbas faced criticism from allies and foes alike over a decree overhauling payments to families of Palestinians killed or jailed by Israel, a move to satisfy a US demand that will likely deepen his unpopularity.

Palestinian Authority leader Abbas, 89, issued the decree on Monday overturning the system, long condemned by critics as rewarding attacks on Israel but viewed among Palestinians as a vital source of welfare for detainees' families.

The sudden announcement seems aimed at removing a potential source of tension with US President Donald Trump and an attempt to preserve the PA's role as Washington bolsters its pro-Israeli approach to the conflict, Palestinian analysts said.

"The goal is to try to open a good page with Trump at a time when Trump has completely turned his back on the Palestinians by calling for displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza, said Hani al-Masri, a Palestinian political analyst in Ramallah.

1318 GMT — Jordan's king calls for Palestinian state ahead of Trump meeting

Ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Jordan's King Abdullah II called for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Abdullah is set to meet the US president later on Tuesday for talks on regional developments, particularly the situation in the Palestinian territories.

The monarch met with US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz late on Monday, discussing bilateral relations and Palestinian-related developments.

According to a royal court statement, King Abdullah underlined the necessity of "achieving just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution." He also highlighted the "pivotal role" played by the US in advancing regional peace efforts.

1253 GMT — Elderly Israeli prisoner dead in Gaza

Israel has announced the death of an elderly Israeli prisoner in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it notified the family of Shlomo Mansour, 85 at the time of the attack, of his death based on "intelligence gathered in recent months".

1216 GMT — Aid flows into Gaza have risen since ceasefire: UN

UN humanitarian officials said aid flows into Gaza had increased significantly since a ceasefire deal took effect on January 19, including for items such as tents that had previously faced Israeli restrictions.

When asked about current aid deliveries into Gaza, UN humanitarian office (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke told a Geneva press briefing: "We have been able to scale up humanitarian operations significantly with food, medical and shelter supplies and other aid during the ceasefire period."

1143 GMT — Israel builds new settlement in occupied West Bank amid escalation

Israel began to build a new settlement in the West Bank amid military escalation in the occupied territory, a Palestinian official said.

The Nahal Hilts settlement is being built on Palestinian land in the village of Battir in Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, said Moayad Shaaban, who heads the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

"Israel approved the construction of the new settlement in response to global recognition of the Palestinian state last year," he added in a statement.

Read more here

1123 GMT — Gaza death toll passes 48,200 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved eight more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,219, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll also included three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, 10 injured people were also admitted to hospitals, taking the number of the injured to 111,665 in the Israeli onslaught.

1103 GMT — Israelis demonstrate in west Jerusalem to pressure government to complete Gaza deal

Relatives of Israeli captives in Gaza demonstrated in West Jerusalem to demand the government complete a prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinians.