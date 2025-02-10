US President Donald Trump has made good on a promise to slap 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, stepping up a long-promised trade war despite warnings from Europe and China.

"Today I'm simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminium," Trump said in the Oval Office on Monday as he signed executive orders. "It's 25 percent without exceptions or exemptions."

Trump also signalled that he would look at imposing additional tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals and computer chips.

Canada and Mexico — which Trump has already threatened with tariffs — are the biggest steel importers to the United States, according to US trade data.

Brazil and South Korea are also major steel providers.

Australia exemption