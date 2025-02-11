Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have announced plans to double the volume of trade between their countries from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Beyond economic cooperation, and signing 11 agreements in Malaysia, the leaders also tackled pressing global issues, with a strong focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, President Erdogan called for an immediate end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, emphasising the need for accountability.

"Israel must end its occupation of Palestinian lands and compensate for the damage it has caused," Erdogan said.

Reiterating Türkiye’s longstanding stance on the two-state solution, he stressed the importance of establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Related Malaysian premier welcomes Erdogan with official ceremony

International solidarity