EU slams 'unjustified' Trump tariffs, vows tough response
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has vowed that US tariffs on steel and aluminium “will not go unanswered,” adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.
The EU chief on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 percent tariffs  / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 11, 2025

The EU chief on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from March 12, vowing the bloc would retaliate.

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium the previous day.

“Tariffs are taxes, bad for business, worse for consumers,” von der Leyen said.

“Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”

In Germany, home to the EU's largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that “if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,” adding that "ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity.”

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz has told parliament that if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united.

France promises EU retaliation in response to Trump's tariff threats
SOURCE:AP
