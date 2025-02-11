New research shows that the inner core of planet Earth has changed shape in the last two decades. Scientists have learnt that the inner core is not shaped like a ball as we used to think but has deformed edges of about 100m or more in height in places.

The Earth’s core is more than 4,000 miles from the planet's surface and, so far, no scientists have been able to reach it.

The core is the heart of the planet as it produces a magnetic field that protects life from burning up in the Sun's radiation. The inner core spins separately from the liquid outer core and from the rest of the planet. Without this motion, Earth would die and become more like barren Mars which lost its magnetic field billions of years ago.

This was all part of the research led by scientists John Vidale, Wei Wang, Ruoyan Wang, Guanning Pang and Keith Koper. It was published in the scientific journal Nature Geoscience.

Initially, Vidale and his team set out to determine why the inner core may have decelerated to a pace slower than Earth's rotation before accelerating again in 2010. Vidale, an earth scientist at the University of Southern California, found further evidence supporting the theory that the inner core indeed slowed down around that time.