Palestinian groups have denounced US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and relocate its residents as a "declaration of war” aimed at uprooting Palestinians from their land.

"Trump's recent statements reflect the true face of the American-Zionist partnership in the aggression on our people," reads a statement by the Follow-up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces, an umbrella for most Palestinian groups.

The committee said Trump's plan serves as "a new declaration of war to uproot our people from Gaza."

The groups called on the upcoming Arab summit on Feb. 27 to "take practical and direct steps, and play a vital and effective role against (Trump's) criminal plans."

"The steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and inside Israel requires direct political and material support to strengthen their resistance and establish them on their land," they said.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza,” proposing that parts of the enclave be allocated to other Middle Eastern countries for reconstruction.