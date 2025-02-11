As the sun rises over Gaza’s scarred horizon, the city stands resilient, its spirit unbroken despite the relentless weight of foreign impositions. US President Donald Trump, known for his transactional approach to global affairs, has once again set his sights on Gaza, framing its future in the language of real estate deals and economic incentives. But to the people of Gaza, Trump’s so-called vision is not a proposal – it is an insult.

“We are not a business deal. We are not an investment opportunity,” says Hussam Lolo, 33, his voice unwavering despite the weight of loss. “Trump looks at Gaza like a property up for grabs, but he does not own this land. Only the hands of Gaza’s own people will rebuild what has been destroyed.”

Lolo’s frustration echoes a deeper, collective outrage among Palestinians in Gaza. For generations, their land has been bombed, their homes demolished, and their lives disrupted. And yet, they remain steadfast in their refusal to be bought, displaced or erased.

“The world must understand,” he continues, “we are not looking for a new place to call home. We already have one. Gaza is our home, and we will never abandon it.”

False promises

Trump’s proposal, masked in promises of reconstruction and prosperity, suggests that Gaza’s people should leave their land, their suffering cynically repackaged as a reason for displacement. But the people of Gaza see through the facade. The offer, dressed in diplomatic niceties, does not honour their dignity or history – it perpetuates the narrative of erasure that the people of Gaza have fought against for generations.

“We do not want conditional American money,” Lolo says. “There are millions across the Arab and Islamic world who love Palestine, who would support us without asking us to leave. We do not need to be removed from our land in order to receive aid. This is our right, not a favour.”

Noor Zaqout, 43, also challenges the premise of forced migration under the guise of a better life. She has lived through the turmoil of war, seen the devastation of her homeland, and yet her identity remains etched in Gaza’s landscape.

“There is a difference between choosing to travel and being forcibly displaced. Trump’s plan is not about improving our lives, it is about removing us,” she says.

“It is not about finding a better future. It is about taking away our right to stay where we belong. It is not about finding peace; it is about forcing us to surrender.”

For Zaqout, the issue is deeply personal. Her family, once proud inhabitants of Gaza, has seen the devastation first-hand, and their bond to this land runs deep. It is a bond that cannot be severed by foreign promises of better opportunities.

“My relatives who left before the war now wish they could come back, even to a broken Gaza,” she says, her eyes filled with a mixture of pain and defiance. “This is our home, our identity. How do you expect us to abandon our memories, our streets, our lives?”

Trump's narrative paints Gaza as unlivable, justifying displacement under the guise of humanitarian concern. But this framing is both cynical and false.

“Did Trump order the evacuation of Los Angeles when wildfires burned through it?” Zaqout asks. “Did he suggest its people should leave forever? Of course not. This is not about the living conditions here. This is about politics, about trying to make us disappear. Gaza is not unlivable. Gaza is a place where people live, love, fight, and die for what they believe in. It is our home, and we will not leave.”

“Did Trump order the evacuation of Los Angeles when wildfires burned through it?... Of course not." - Noor Zaqout

Generations of resistance

Ayat Al-Ghossain, 27, traces her roots back through decades of Palestinian struggle. Like thousands of others, her family has lived through wars, through displacement, through exile, and yet they remain committed to their land. For Al-Ghossain, staying in Gaza is not just a personal choice, it is a political statement, a refusal to let foreign powers dictate their fate.

“My grandfather lived here for 80 years, my father for 70. I will stay, and I will teach my children to stay,” she declares, her voice strong with conviction. “This land is not just land. It is our history. Our identity. Our future. We will not give that up.”

Al-Ghossain challenges the world’s silence on the suffering of Palestinians in exile. “No one talks about the struggles of Palestinian refugees, how they live stateless, without citizenship, denied basic rights. Yet here in Gaza, we have an identity. We will not give that up.”

For her, the delays in reconstruction efforts expose the hypocrisy of foreign intervention.