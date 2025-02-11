UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Hamas to continue with the planned release of hostages a day after the Palestinian group announced its intention to halt the exchange.

"We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamas on Monday announced it would stop releasing Israeli hostages until further notice over what it called Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, raising the risk of reigniting the conflict.

Hamas was to release more Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and other Palestinians held in Israeli detention as had happened over the past three weeks.

An Israeli delegation returned from Doha for talks on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday, amid growing doubts over the Egyptian and Qatari-brokered process to end the war in Gaza.