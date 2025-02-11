Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that the US will not send its troops to Ukraine, which is now on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russia-led war.

"We are not sending US troops to Ukraine," Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday in Stuttgart, Germany, where he is visiting senior military leaders at US European Command and US Africa Command headquarters, as well as service members stationed in Germany.

His next stop will be Brussels, where he will attend a NATO defence ministers meeting and Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

At his first NATO ministerial with allied counterparts, Hegseth will engage with NATO allies and partners to discuss the need to boost allied defence spending, increase European leadership, and expand defence industrial base capacity on both sides of the Atlantic.

"And with hopefully a rapid peace deal in Ukraine, which the President (Donald Trump) is committed to delivering, we can then review force posture and encourage as you're going to see tomorrow ... at the Ukraine contact group and the NATO ministerial, we're going to have a straight talk with our friends," he said.