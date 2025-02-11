Jordan's King Abdullah II has told Donald Trump that Arab nations were united in opposition to the US president's controversial plan to seize Gaza and ethnically cleanse Palestinians.

"I reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the [occupied] West Bank," Abdullah said on social media after talks at the White House on Tuesday.

"This is the unified Arab position."

Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all, he said.

The Jordanian leader said he had "a constructive meeting" with Trump and they discussed Jordan's longstanding partnership with the US.

He said achieving a just peace on the basis of a two-state solution is the way to ensure regional stability.

"This requires US leadership. President Trump is a man of peace. He was instrumental in securing the Gaza ceasefire. We look to US and all stakeholders in ensuring it holds," he wrote.

"I also stressed the importance of working towards de-escalation in the West Bank and preventing a deterioration of the situation there that could have far-reaching implications for the entire region," said Abdullah.

"We will continue to play an active role with our partners to reach a just and comprehensive peace for everyone in the region."

Trump said during his meeting that he would "take" besieged Gaza under US authority, insisting that he will implement his widely panned proposal to take ownership of Gaza.

"We're going to run it very properly," he said.