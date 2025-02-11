Ukraine will offer to swap territory with Russia in any potential peace negotiations to end their nearly three-year war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview.

"We will swap one territory for another," Zelenskyy told the UK's Guardian newspaper on Tuesday, adding he would offer Moscow territory that Ukraine seized in Russia's Kursk region six months ago.

"I don't know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority," he said.

Addressing Moscow's nearly three-year war in a Fox News interview aired Monday, US President Donald Trump said of Ukraine: "They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday."