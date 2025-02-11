WORLD
Ukraine ready to offer territory swap with Russia — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says Kiev is ready to offer territory swap with Russia in any peace negotiations to end the nearly three-year war.
"I don't know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority," Zelenskyy says. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
February 11, 2025

Ukraine will offer to swap territory with Russia in any potential peace negotiations to end their nearly three-year war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview.

"We will swap one territory for another," Zelenskyy told the UK's Guardian newspaper on Tuesday, adding he would offer Moscow territory that Ukraine seized in Russia's Kursk region six months ago.

"I don't know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority," he said.

Addressing Moscow's nearly three-year war in a Fox News interview aired Monday, US President Donald Trump said of Ukraine: "They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday."

Bessent's visit to Ukraine

Earlier, Trump said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy.

War between Russia and Ukraine "must and will end soon," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that there has been "too much death and destruction."

While Trump is pressing for a swift end to the conflict, Zelenskyy is calling for tough security guarantees from Washington as part of any deal with Russia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
