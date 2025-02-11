US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to drastically reduce the number of federal workers.

The executive order, signed on Tuesday, will compel agencies to work with Elon Musk's government reform unit to identify large-scale reductions in force and determine which agency components may be eliminated outright.

It will also set forth rules requiring government agencies to hire no more than one employee for every four workers who leave the federal workforce, according to the White House fact sheet.

Federal employees whose work is "critical to national security, public safety, law enforcement, and immigration enforcement" would be exempted.

Trump has said the steps are needed to make government work more efficiently.