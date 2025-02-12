Turkish justice minister announced that two suspects who fled to the US after a fatal traffic accident in Istanbul have been ordered to be extradited to Türkiye.

The Massachusetts District Court has ruled for the extradition of Eylem Tok, and her son Timur Cihantimur to Türkiye, Yilmaz Tunc said on X on Tuesday.

"We will continue our necessary efforts to ensure the suspects' extradition from the US so that justice is served," Tunc noted.