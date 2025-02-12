TÜRKİYE
US to extradite hit-and-run suspects of fatal Istanbul accident
"We will continue our necessary efforts to ensure the suspects' extradition from the US so that justice is served," Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc says.
After documents requesting their extradition were forwarded to US authorities by the Turkish Justice Ministry, the mother and son were found and detained. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
February 12, 2025

Turkish justice minister announced that two suspects who fled to the US after a fatal traffic accident in Istanbul have been ordered to be extradited to Türkiye.

The Massachusetts District Court has ruled for the extradition of Eylem Tok, and her son Timur Cihantimur to Türkiye, Yilmaz Tunc said on X on Tuesday.

"We will continue our necessary efforts to ensure the suspects' extradition from the US so that justice is served," Tunc noted.

On March 1, Cihantimur, driving his parents' SUV without a license, crashed into three all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in Istanbul's Eyup Sultan district, injuring five people. One of them, Oguz Murat Aci, later died.

Cihantimur left the scene of the accident with his mother and flew to US.

After documents requesting their extradition were forwarded to US authorities by the Turkish Justice Ministry, the mother and son were found and detained.

