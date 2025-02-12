Rwanda-backed M23 rebels controlling cities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have forcibly closed settlement camps, leading to the displacement of more than 110,000 people in recent days, the UN and locals said.

M23 issued a 72-hour ultimatum to displaced people to leave settlement camps and return to their villages, the UN's humanitarian aid coordination agency, OCHA, said in its briefing on Tuesday. It was the latest action taken by the rebels after they said their priority was to restart normal activities in the city.

Though the rebels later clarified that returns should be voluntary, OCHA said more than 110,000 displaced people have left such camps for distant villages that aid groups have warned are further afar from the reach of aid.

"I am surprised because we are asked to leave, yet I have nothing to give to the children," said Sibomana Safari, who was leaving Bulengo displacement camp in the city. "We all (are) leaving without any help (and) I don't know if we’re going to make it," said Safari.

At least 500,000 people have been displaced in the region following the M23's advance, according to the Forum of International Non-Governmental Organisations.

Goma was hosting close to a million displaced people before the escalation of fighting on February 26.

Kwimana Sifa, among those leaving the Bulengo displacement camp, said he had no place to go after a bomb destroyed his house.