American teacher Marc Fogel, who was released from Russian detention after being held there since 2021, landed in the United States, where he was greeted by President Donald Trump, the White House said.

"Promises made, promises kept!!!" the White House said in a post on social network X on Tuesday, which included a photo of Fogel getting off a plane.

"I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now," Fogel said at the White House as he stood next to Trump with an American flag draped around his shoulders.

Fogel, who was expected to be reunited with his family by the end of the day, said he would forever be indebted to Trump.

He was arrested in August 2021 and was serving a 14-year prison sentence.

His family and supporters said he had been traveling with medically prescribed marijuana, and he was designated by President Joe Biden's administration as wrongfully detained in December.