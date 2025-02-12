The inspector general for the US Agency for International Development was fired, a USAID official said, a day after his office published a report critical of the Trump administration's effort to eliminate the agency.

Paul Martin had served as the agency's inspector general, a position requiring US Senate confirmation, since December 2023.

The USAID official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Martin was "removed from his position," on Thursday.

Martin was informed by an email from Trent Morse, deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel. Morse told Martin that his position as USAID inspector general was terminated "effective immediately," a copy of the email showed.

No reason was provided. The White House did not have any comment.

$8.2B in aid at risk

The inspector general's office on Monday released a report that said the Trump administration's move to dismantle USAID has crippled its ability to conduct oversight of unspent aid worth $8.2 billion.