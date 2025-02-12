Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

"We discussed the efforts we can undertake to expand and balance our trade volume to $10 billion," Turkish President said during a joint news conference on Wednesday in the city of Bogor, following the signing of 13 joint agreements in a range of areas including trade, defence and media.

"We are determined to strengthen the partnership between Indonesia and Türkiye," Subianto stated, emphasising the need for deeper collaboration. He highlighted the importance of bolstering defence industry cooperation between the two nations.

Looking toward the future, Subianto underscored the significance of the year 2050, calling it "an important turning point in preparing for the centenary of Indonesia-Türkiye partnership."

$100B damage in Gaza

In addition to strengthening ties, both leaders addressed pressing regional issues, particularly the ongoing conflict in Gaza.