The Israeli army on Wednesday ordered Palestinian residents in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank to evacuate amid a military offensive in the area, witnesses said.

“The Israeli army, via loudspeakers, ordered Palestinians to leave their homes in the camp,” east of Tulkarem city, an eyewitness told Anadolu.

The army raided the camp on Sunday, in the latest escalation in the northern West Bank amid military operations that have killed more than 30 people and displaced thousands since Jan. 21.

Palestinians leaving the camp are searched and interrogated by Israeli forces before being allowed to depart, witnesses said.