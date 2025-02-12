With 800 military bases in almost 90 countries, plus hundreds within the US, America has the largest collection of defence posts in foreign lands throughout history.

As interventionist military measures replaced political solutions, the US has been at war, engaged in combat, or otherwise employed its forces in foreign countries in all but 11 years of its more than 250 years of existence.

During his first administration, Trump relied more on military personnel than any previous administration since the Reagan White House.

But Trump has also touted non-interventionism and himself as a peacemaker who would not have let tensions in Ukraine and Palestine's Gaza result in a war.

So, will Trump prove to be a president of peace or a war-monger in the next four years?

The simple answer is both yes and no.

The two sides of Trump

The conventional wisdom is that Trump is a “transactional” president who is defined by unabashed opportunism. In this view, what matters is deal-making with foreign leaders.

The world aspires democracy, but it is run by so-called ‘strongmen’. Hence, Trump's fascination with and admiration of foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Viktor Orban, or so the story goes.

Yet, Trump’s key foreign policy appointees are known for their longstanding neoconservative and interventionist stances, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, UN Ambassador Elise Stefanik and so on.

These men and women are ultra-neoconservatives who believe in a big stick in foreign policies.

Trump's cabinet is transactional, yet constrained by neocon ideologues with highly interventionist impulses. They may have his ear, but it doesn’t mean he always listens to them.

In his first administration, Trump relied more on White House advisers than the State Department to advise him on international relations. This stance could prevail.

If Trump 1.0 built the Abraham Accords on his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump 2.0 relies on Steve Witkoff, a property tycoon, Zionist donor and golf buddy who has already sidelined the State Department in the region.

Unlike Trump 1.0, which thrived on chaos and unpredictability while reneging on longstanding US international commitments, Trump 2.0 has moved ahead fast, but not without turmoil with US allies.

Based on his ‘America First’ doctrine, he favours nationalist foreign policy, bilateral deals over multinational agreements, and non-interventionism.

In this, he is supported by Vice President JD Vance, while the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as the intelligence chief signals greater restraint in the American approach to international affairs.

However, there is a common denominator between both Trump administrations – big money.

Policies by billionaires and big finance

American politics is driven by money. Trump’s campaign finance is a textbook case.

In 2020, he was supported by the controversial hedge-funder Robert Mercer (net worth up to $1 billion) and his daughter Rebekah, whose money fueled Super PACs, the activities of far-right supremacist Steve Bannon, even Boris Johnson and the UK Brexit.

Now, the Mercers fund some Trump officials as well as the think-tank Heritage, which is behind Project 2025, the radical effort to shrink the public sector in the US.