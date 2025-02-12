An update from NASA has astronomers and space agencies worldwide on edge: the odds of an asteroid striking Earth have just increased.

Asteroid 2024 YR4, a 90-metre-wide space rock, now has a 2.3 percent chance of colliding with the planet Earth on December 22, 2032.

The probability remains still low, but the increase from 1.3 percent has flared urgency among scientists to track the asteroid’s path and estimate the potential risks.

But experts have reassured that this is not a cause for immediate alarm. Rather, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of space and the critical importance of planetary defence.

What we know so far

Asteroid 2024 YR4 is large enough to cause significant damage if it were to hit Earth.

While the chance of an asteroid of this size striking our planet is still minimal, even small percentages of space hazards demand serious attention.

According to experts, a collision could result in powerful seismic waves, a massive explosion, and regional climatic disruptions.

However, the likelihood of an impact remains relatively low.

“There have been several objects in the past that have risen on the risk list and eventually dropped off as more data have come in,” said Molly Wasser, a researcher from NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, in a statement.