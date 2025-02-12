Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize and Siemens Energy said US import tariffs will lead to higher prices as they pass on the costs, while speciality steelmaker voestalpine urged Brussels to retaliate for duties threatened by Donald Trump.

Executives around the world are scrambling to offset the cost of the US president's move to impose 25 percent tariffs on aluminium and steel and keep up with changing US trade policies that threaten to upend industries from autos to consumer goods to energy.

On Wednesday, Trump's trade advisers were finalising plans for the reciprocal tariffs the US president has vowed to impose on every country that charges duties on US imports, ratcheting up fears of a widening global trade war.

Trade ministers of the 27-country European Union were preparing to meet later by videoconference to determine their response after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said moves against the bloc "will not go unanswered".

Siemens Energy expects to take a hit from tariffs with its network in Mexico the most exposed to extra charges on power equipment supplies.

CEO Christian Bruch said he could not quantify the impact, but that price increases would be passed on to customers, echoing comments from other executives in recent weeks.

Trump's trade policy has dominated conference calls with media and investors during the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize expects US tariffs on Mexico and Canada to lead to price increases for food and vegetables as well as paper products, group CEO Frans Muller told Reuters.

The company which runs US chains including Food Lion, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford, is considering sourcing more products from the West Coast and states such as Florida, should Mexican products become less competitive, Muller added.

"If there would be tariffs on Mexican fruit and vegetables or Canadian paper products, then we will have an inflationary effect in those categories," Muller said in an interview.