Genocidal acts in Gaza risk being perpetrated in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the UN special rapporteur told Anadolu during her visit to the Church of Dominiscus in Holland.

"I warned the international community that genocidal acts that have been committed in the Gaza Strip are a risk to be committed in the West Bank," said Francesca Albanese, who cited increased attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinians in the West Bank on Wednesday.

She said 830 Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank from October 2023 to October 2024, and more than 300 were arrested or detained.

Albanese said most were ill-treated, tortured, and some even raped.

She added that Palestinians were killed in jails and Israeli soldiers documented what they did.

Albanese pointed to the fact that attacks from settlers were left unpunished, leaving many civil infrastructures destroyed and Palestinians abused.

"We should look at the totality of conduct in crimes against the totality of the people –– of the Palestinian people. As such, in the totality of the land, Israel has slated for territorial expansion, expanding Jewish sovereignty only," she said, underlining the need to comprehend the genocide as a whole.

"Even if you don’t conclude that this is genocide, doesn’t matter. There’s an obligation to prevent a genocide."