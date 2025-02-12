TÜRKİYE
Türkiye successfully test-fires first locally developed air-to-air missile
Developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK), Gokdogan is part of the Goktug missile family, which includes medium-range and beyond-visual-range active radar seeker missiles.
Gokdogan is an air-to-air missile developed by Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK). / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 12, 2025

Türkiye's first domestically designed and produced beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), Gokdogan, successfully hit its target with pinpoint accuracy in a recent test firing, the country’s industry and technology minister has announced.

"Gokdogan, our nation's first indigenous beyond-line-of-sight air-to-air missile, directly hit its target during the firing test—an important milestone in our National Technology Move toward full independence in critical technologies," Mehmet Fatih Kacır shared on X on Wednesday, along with a video of the successful test.

Developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK), Gokdogan is part of the Goktug missile family, which includes medium-range and beyond-visual-range active radar seeker missiles. Its development spanned from 2013 to 2024.

Emphasising the missile's strategic significance, Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat, highlighted its role in strengthening national air dominance and deterrence.

"Air-to-air missile capability is one of the most crucial elements of air superiority. Gokdogan marks a strategic leap in bolstering our indigenous defense power," Gorgun stated on X.

He also extended his congratulations to TUBITAK's SAGE (Defense Industries Research and Development Institute) and all engineers and industry professionals involved in the project.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
