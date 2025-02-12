Türkiye's first domestically designed and produced beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), Gokdogan, successfully hit its target with pinpoint accuracy in a recent test firing, the country’s industry and technology minister has announced.

"Gokdogan, our nation's first indigenous beyond-line-of-sight air-to-air missile, directly hit its target during the firing test—an important milestone in our National Technology Move toward full independence in critical technologies," Mehmet Fatih Kacır shared on X on Wednesday, along with a video of the successful test.

Developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK), Gokdogan is part of the Goktug missile family, which includes medium-range and beyond-visual-range active radar seeker missiles. Its development spanned from 2013 to 2024.