Türkiye's United Nations envoy has urged the new administration in Syria to take control of camps for displaced persons and detained Daesh terrorists.

"There is no place for either Daesh or PKK/YPG/SDF in the future of Syria," Ahmet Yildiz told the Security Council on Wednesday, adding that Türkiye appreciates the new administration's determination to fight against terrorism.

"Terrorist organisations in northeast Syria use Deash camps and prisons for propaganda to justify their existence," he said, stressing that it is time to transfer the security of these camps and prisons to the new administration.

He expressed Türkiye's readiness to support Syria in taking control of the camps and prisons and urged the international community to assist in the repatriation of Daesh prisoners.

"Putting an end to the existence of these terrorist groups is a prerequisite for a peaceful, independent, and politically unified Syria," Yildiz stressed.