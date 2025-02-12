The White House has accused US judges of "abusing their power" to block President Donald Trump's executive actions, which have been challenged in dozens of court cases.

"The real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch, where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump's basic executive authority," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

The decisions have come from judges nominated by both Republican and Democratic presidents, including Trump himself during his first term.

But Leavitt accused the judges of "acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law."

She asserted that "77 million Americans voted to elect this president, and each injunction is an abuse of the rule of law and an attempt to thwart the will of the people."

'Judicial impeachments'

Trump and his allies also continued to criticise the judges, with billionaire ally Elon Musk calling for "an immediate wave of judicial impeachments."