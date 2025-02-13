South Africa exports vehicles worth about $1.9 billion every year, many to the United States under a trade deal now in jeopardy as President Donald Trump piles pressure on the country.

"I don't think that South Africa has got a chance of the renewal" of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, said Neil Diamond, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the United States.

Known as AGOA, the trade deal offers preferential access to the US market for many African countries. The arrangement means Washington charges no tariffs on cars imported from South Africa.

That deal has bolstered the South African auto industry. Motor vehicles account for 22 percent of South Africa's exports to the United States, worth $1.88 billion -- behind only precious metals, according to government statistics.

"It's half a million people that are employed in the industry, so right across the value chain," said Billy Tom, head of The Automotive Business Council, known as Naamsa.

AGOA is up for renewal in September 2025. If it lapses, the consequences in South Africa -- its biggest beneficiary -- could be disastrous.

"It would be a big impact in the sense that the United States is the third-biggest export market for us. And that market has grown over the years," Tom told AFP.

He estimates that 86,000 people have jobs thanks to AGOA, with another 125,000 people employed in related jobs as subcontractors or suppliers, often directly tied to auto plants.

"It will have a significantly detrimental effect on the supplier base, and over the long term, I think we could expect that the industry does not survive in South A frica," said Renai Moothilal, who heads the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers.

Punitive measures

South Africa has found itself in the White House's crosshairs, in part due to a recent land law.