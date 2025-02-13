TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Sharif pledge stronger Türkiye-Pakistan ties in Islamabad
On third stop of 4-day Asian tour of Turkish President, 24 agreements are signed with Pakistan to strengthen cooperation in various sectors.
On Sunday, Erdogan embarked on a four-day visit covering Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
February 13, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding economic cooperation.

"With Mr Prime Minister, we agree to increase our efforts to reach the target of $5 billion in trade volume," Turkish President said during a joint news conference on Thursday in Islamabad.

Erdogan underscored the importance of private-sector collaboration, encouraging Turkish investors to expand their activities in Pakistan.

"(Through Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum) We encourage our investors, who are the driving engine of economic cooperation, to engage in more activities in Pakistan," he said.

Cooperation on security, global issues

As part of the high-level talks, 24 agreements were signed to strengthen cooperation in various sectors.

Erdogan expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s strong support in Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.

"We reiterate our support for Pakistan in its fight against terror in all its kinds and forms. We feel Pakistan's strong support in our fight against all forms of terrorism, including PKK, YPG, DAESH, and FETO."

Erdogan described Türkiye and Pakistan as two great countries tied by unshakable bonds, emphasising the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations.

The Turkish president also acknowledged Pakistan’s continued support for the rights of Turkish Cypriots, calling it highly meaningful.

Erdogan also reiterated Türkiye’s firm stance on Palestine, saying that they will continue to fight with patience for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"We believe that we need to strengthen our resolute stance in a period when there are unlawful and unethical proposals to uproot our Gazan brothers and sisters from their homeland," he added.

Türkiye’s global leadership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Türkiye’s economic progress and its leadership in advocating for Muslim nations.

He said Türkiye is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and that the country has always stood up for the rights of Muslim nations, especially the oppressed.

He added that the Muslim world listens to Türkiye closely and attentively.

Sharif further emphasised the unique bond between the two nations, calling it an unparalleled relationship based on shared history and values.

