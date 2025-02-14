After 471 days of brutality in Gaza, Israel was forced to agree to a retreat from the enclave, with the exchange of hostages becoming a key component of the deal.

In the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel plans to release 1,977 Palestinian prisoners, including 290 serving life sentences, in exchange for 33 hostages held in Gaza. Prisons and prisoners are an integral part of the Palestinian resistance, with hunger strikes and prison break attempts becoming symbolic acts of defiance, but the incarceration of Palestinian activists has left an enduring mark on the social memory of Palestine.

Experiencing 76 years of settler colonialism, Palestinians—rightful owners of the land—have had to structure their resistance as an enduring struggle rather than a singular event. In response to the death and destruction unleashed on them by Israel, they have developed a form of steadfastness known as Sumud (Arabic for perseverance).

Israel tries to be in control of every aspect of Palestinian life. Examples range from restrictive checkpoints established within the occupied West Bank that severely hinder the free movement of Palestinians, separation walls dividing communities, and the blockade of Gaza from land, sea, and air.

This control even extends to the fate of people after they die in prison.

The case of Walid Daqqa serves as a striking example of this abusive treatment. Sentenced to 36 years in prison in 1987 at the age of 24 by an Israeli court, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, Daqqa, was due to be released in 2023. But Israel extended his sentence by two more years, which would complete in 2025. Daqaa died on April 7, 2024, yet Israeli officials initially announced that his body would be held captive until March 2025 “to complete his sentence.”

Despite an outcry by the human rights groups, Israeli authorities later stated that Daqqa’s body would be held as a bargaining chip. "The military command has the authority to order the holding of the bodies of terrorists for negotiations, including the bodies of terrorists who are citizens of Israel," the court said in a ruling.

Prisoner resistance and defiance

In response to this harsh treatment, Palestinian resistance employs various methods to emphasise their resilience and determination to survive despite the occupation's efforts. The most common of these are hunger strikes. One of the most notable figures associated with this form of protest in recent years was that of resistance leader Khader Adnan, who died after an 87-day hunger strike protesting his unlawful detention without trial.

Another act of defiance has been the smuggling of sperm from Israeli prisons. Many Palestinians, especially those who have been sentenced to life imprisonment and those with high-term sentences, have smuggled sperm out of Israeli prisons to have children, ensuring their legacy continues despite their confinement. Until May 2023, 76 Palestinian children were born through this method, including the child of Walid Daqqa, mentioned above.

Civil society and human rights organisations such as Addameer (Arabic for conscience) and the Palestinian Prisoners Club, were established to document and challenge the treatment of detainees. Despite their efforts, Palestinian armed resistance movements soon came to the realisation that the release of their citizens will only come through creating a different scenario.

Earlier agreements

Prisoner exchange agreements have been the most frequent and effective method during the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Since 1968, there have been more than ten such deals. One of the most symbolic early exchanges was the release of Mahmoud Bakr Hijazi, a member of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, captured by Israel in 1965.

Hijazi secured his freedom after the Fatah movement exchanged him for an Israeli soldier. In honour of his release, the Palestinian National Council designated April 17 as “Palestinian Prisoners’ Day,” which has been observed ever since as a national day to honour prisoners' freedom and advocate for their rights.