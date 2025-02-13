WORLD
3 MIN READ
Western, Arab allies discuss Syria's future amid US aid freeze
The international conference in Paris, which will also host envoys from Türkiye and several Gulf nations, aims to address security and economic challenges in Syria’s rebuilding process after Bashar Assad’s ousting.
Western, Arab allies discuss Syria's future amid US aid freeze
The UN estimated in 2017 that post-war reconstruction would require at least $250 billion.   / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
February 13, 2025

Western allies and Arab nations are gathering in Paris for an international conference on Syria, seeking to chart a path forward for the war-torn country following the ousting of former president Bashar Assad in December.

The conference, which will also host envoys from Türkiye and several Gulf nations on Thursday, aims to address security and economic challenges in Syria's re-building process.

Representatives from the Group of Seven (G7) nations—Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US—are also expected to attend.

This is the third conference on Syria since Assad’s removal and the first since President Donald Trump took office.

The US decision to freeze foreign aid globally has sparked concern among international donors and the withdrawal of US Agency for International Development (USAID) workers from the field has further exacerbated fears that essential humanitarian and reconstruction efforts could stall.

RelatedTürkiye introduces new regulations to normalise trade with Syria

Key infrastructure left in ruins

RECOMMENDED

After nearly 14 years of war, Syria faces a dire economic situation.

The UN estimated in 2017 that post-war reconstruction would require at least $250 billion, though some experts now believe the figure could exceed $400 billion.

Key infrastructure—including housing, electricity, water, and transportation—has been left in ruins. With a collapsed economy, few productive sectors, and government wages averaging just $20 per month, Syria has become increasingly reliant on remittances and humanitarian aid.

The Paris conference is expected to focus on securing new sources of financial and political support for Syria’s post-Assad transition.

European and Arab leaders are pushing for increased international investment to stabilise the country and prevent further humanitarian crises.

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani is set to attend the conference, marking the first high-level diplomatic visit to Europe by a top official of post-Assad Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links