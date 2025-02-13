TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye urges swift probe into Munich car attack motive
The foreign ministry says it's “deeply saddened” by the attack, which, according to initial reports, appeared to be deliberate.
Türkiye urges swift probe into Munich car attack motive
A view of the damaged car after a car plowed into a crowd in the southern German city of Munich on February 13, 2025 injuring multiple people, according to local authorities. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 13, 2025

Türkiye has voiced concern over the suspected car-ramming attack in Munich, urging authorities to swiftly determine the motive behind the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply saddened” by the attack, which, according to initial reports, appeared to be deliberate.

“We hope the motive behind this incident will be revealed as soon as possible,” the ministry said, extending wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured and calling for those responsible to be swiftly brought to justice.

RECOMMENDED

The attack, which took place earlier in the day, left at least 27 people injured.

German authorities have arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old Afghan national, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told reporters.

German police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, as officials work to establish whether it was an act of terrorism or motivated by other factors.

Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links