WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rescue efforts continue after deadly South Korean construction fire
At least six people were dead and several others injured after a fire erupted at a Busan resort construction site.
Rescue efforts continue after deadly South Korean construction fire
Emergency crews are working to control the fire and rescue any trapped workers. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 14, 2025

The death toll has risen to six after a fire broke out at a resort construction site in the South Korean city of Busan, local media reported on Friday.

About 100 workers managed to evacuate from the site and about 90 firefighters were trying to put out the blaze, which was reported at around 10:20 a.m., according to Busan’s fire agency.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether workers were still trapped inside.

Four people sustained minor injuries.

RECOMMENDED

Television footage showed gray-black smoke and flames rising from the site and a helicopter approaching the building as part of rescue efforts.

The country's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, instructed officials to deploy “all available personnel and equipment” to extinguish the fire.

RelatedSouth Korea airlines record 13 plane fires caused by batteries in 4 years
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links