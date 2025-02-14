A bomb targeting a vehicle carrying coal miners in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 11 people and wounded six others, local officials said on Friday.

The truck had brought the workers to a mine in the Harnai area of Balochistan province, where Pakistan is battling a separatist insurgency.

"An improvised explosive device was planted at the roadside which exploded when truck carting coal miners reached the site," a military official said.

The official, who declined to be identified, added that it may have been a remote-operated device.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. But the proscribed terrorist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has carried out similar attacks in the past to target migrant workers from other parts of the country.