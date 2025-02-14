BIZTECH
TikTok returns to US app stores after Trump extends ban deadline
US President Donald Trump decided to postpone a ban on the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, giving a chance for negotiations on a co-ownership model in the US soil.
ByteDance still faces pressure to divest TikTok or risk a US ban. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 14, 2025

TikTok has returned to the app stores of Apple and Google in the US after President Donald Trump delayed the enforcement of a TikTok ban.

TikTok, which is operated by Chinese technology firm ByteDance, was removed from Apple and Google’s app stores on January 18 to comply with a law that requires ByteDance to divest the app or be banned in the US.

The popular social media app, which has over 170 million American users, previously suspended its services in the US for a day before restoring service following assurances from Trump that he would postpone banning the app.

The TikTok service suspension briefly prompted thousands of users to migrate to RedNote, a Chinese social media app, while calling themselves "TikTok refugees."

On Trump’s first day in office, he signed an executive order to extend the enforcement of a ban on TikTok to April 5.

Holding 'warm spot' for TikTok

TikTok has long faced troubles in the US, with the US government claiming that its Chinese ownership and access to the data of millions of Americans makes it a national security risk.

TikTok has denied allegations that it has shared US user data at the behest of the Chinese government and argued that the law requiring it to be divested or banned violates the First Amendment rights of its American users.

During Trump’s first term in office, he supported banning TikTok but later changed his mind, claiming that he had a “warm spot” for the app. TikTok CEO Shou Chew was among the attendees at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Trump has suggested that TikTok could be jointly owned, with half of its ownership being American.

Potential buyers include real estate mogul Frank McCourt, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary and popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

