The Turkish Defence Ministry (MSB) has announced that Türkiye plans to add the Meteor missile to its inventory as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project.

“The Meteor missile is a European-origin, long-range, next-generation air-to-air missile. As part of the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project, we plan to include Meteor missiles in our inventory.

As we have always stated, our priority is domestic and national weapons and systems. In this context, we also aim to strengthen our Air Force with the GOKHAN air-to-air missile, which we are currently developing as an equivalent to the Meteor missile," MSB sources said on Thursday.

"Until the GOKHAN missile enters the inventory, efforts to procure the Meteor missile alongside Eurofighter aircraft continue smoothly.,” they added.

The statement was made as Greek media reported on Athens' reaction and its apparent efforts to block the planned missile purchase from France.

Macron rebuffs Greek plea

Greek media reported on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' request to block the sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye .

During their meeting at the Paris AI Summit, Macron indicated that halting the sale of Meteor air-to-air missiles to Türkiye would not be possible, according to daily EFSYN.