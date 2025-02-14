BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
'No justification': EU to react firmly against US reciprocal tariff hikes
The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, described US' proposed policy as a step in the wrong direction.
'No justification': EU to react firmly against US reciprocal tariff hikes
Trump's directive did not impose more tariffs, but instead kicked off what could be weeks or months of investigation into the levies imposed on US goods by other trading partners. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025

The European Commission has said it saw no justification for US President Donald Trump's proposed "reciprocal" trade policy and would react "firmly and immediately" against tariff increases resulting from it.

The Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, described the proposed policy as a step in the wrong direction.

"The EU maintains some of the lowest tariffs in the world and sees no justification for increased US tariffs on its exports," the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The European Union's average applied tariff on imported goods was among the lowest globally, the EU executive said, with over 70 percent of imports entering tariff-free.

RelatedTrump inks plans for 'reciprocal tariffs' targeting allies, adversaries

A fact sheet from the White House on Thursday highlighted the difference between EU tariffs on car imports of 10 percent, compared with the 2.5 percent rate for those entering the United States, as well as EU restrictions on imports of US shellfish.

"The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies," it said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

The comments echo European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's vow on Tuesday of "firm and proportionate countermeasures" in response to Trump's decision to impose tariffs on a ll steel and aluminium imports.

RelatedEU slams 'unjustified' Trump tariffs, vows tough response

EU ministers responsible for trade took a softer line on Wednesday by prioritising negotiations over retaliatory measures, aware that the US steel and aluminium tariffs will only apply from March 12.

"There is a window for negotiation," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris said in a statement.

Similarly, Trump's directive on Thursday did not impose more tariffs, but instead kicked off what could be weeks or months of investigation into the levies imposed on US goods by other trading partners before devising a response.

Three EU diplomats said it made sense to use the time to negotiate, while preparing a firm response if US tariffs were imposed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links