In a significant move, delegates from nine countries gathered at the capital of the Netherlands to announce the formation of The Hague Group, an international coalition dedicated to ensuring Israel’s accountability under international law.

The group, comprising nations from the Global South, was established in response to Israel’s failure to comply with legal rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the broader lack of enforcement mechanisms within global institutions.

The group also aims to “prevent the provision or transfer of arms, munitions, and related equipment” to Israel and plans to block vessels suspected of carrying military fuel and weaponry to Israel from docking at member states’ ports, actions that are clear violations of international law.

South Africa, Malaysia, Namibia, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Senegal, Honduras, and Belize are part of the group “born of necessity”, as Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, the Acting Chair of the caucus, put it.

“A system that permits the documented killing of at least 61,000 civilians is not merely failing — it has failed,” Gandikota-Nellutla tells TRT World, referring to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Though the official death toll is just over 48,000 – most of them women and children – authorities in Gaza believe that the number could cross 60,000, given the large number of people still unaccounted for and presumed dead.

“That recognition is what brings forth The Hague Group, a coalition committed to taking decisive, coordinated action in pursuit of accountability for Israel’s violations of international law,” adds Gandikota-Nellutla, who is also the general coordinator of the Progressive International, which convened the Hague Group.

Challenges ahead

The Hague Group is driven by a commitment to ensure justice for victims and prevent future violations through fair, independent investigations and prosecutions – whether at the national or international level.

To achieve this, the coalition has outlined legal and diplomatic actions.

A key purpose may be pressuring states to adopt binding measures against Israel in response to international court rulings.

This may include advocating for sanctions, trade restrictions, and legal consequences for officials and institutions complicit in war crimes.

“In an interconnected world, the mechanisms of injustice are found in the fabric of global supply chains,” Gandikota-Nellutla says.

“Advanced weaponry cannot be built without metals, components, technology, and logistics networks that span continents. By coordinating our policies, we aim to build a bulwark to defend international law.”

The group also underlines the broader challenge: the erosion of international legal institutions and the impunity granted to powerful states.

“The key challenges for the Hague Group – and really, for any nation seeking to uphold international law – is the endorsement of impunity by powerful nations, the destruction of our international legal institutions, and the punishment meted out to countries that seek to hold Israel accountable.”

Recent geopolitical developments have only reinforced the urgency of the Hague Group’s mission.