US Vice President JD Vance warned Russia that Washington could hit Moscow with sanctions if it does not agree to a good peace deal with Ukraine, while urging Europe to spend more on defence as he arrived for the Munich Security Conference.

Ukraine, and prospects for peace talks, preoccupied many at the high-profile global gathering after Donald Trump startled US allies by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin and announcing the start of talks to end the war in Ukraine.

"We're going to talk, of course, about the Ukraine-Russia conflict and how to bring it to a negotiated settlement," Vance told reporters before meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte just ahead of the start of the conference.

Vance, who was due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Friday, said the US could hit Moscow with sanctions and even military action if Putin refused a peace deal with Ukraine that guarantees Kiev's long-term independence.

"There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage" the US could use against Putin, Vance said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukraine having sovereign independence."

European fears

Trump's phone call with Putin stoked fears among European governments that they might be cut out of a settlement to end the war that could wind up being too favourable to Russia and undermine their own security.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reiterated those concerns on Friday.

"A sham peace - over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans - would gain nothing," she said. "A sham peace would not bring lasting security, neither for the people in Ukraine nor for us in Europe or the United States."

Russia now holds about 20 percent of Ukraine nearly three years after launching a full-scale invasion, saying Kiev's pursuit of NATO and European Union ties posed an existential threat. Ukraine and the West call Russia's action an imperialist land grab.

Seated alongside Vance before the two held talks, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said they would discuss how "to get Ukraine to a place of maximum strength when the talks start".

There must be a “lasting peace (and Putin) can never try it again,” said Rutte.

Pressure on Europe