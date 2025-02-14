Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country wants "security guarantees" before any talks with Russia, as the Trump administration presses both countries to find a quick endgame to the three-year war.

Shortly before sitting down with Vice President JD Vance on Friday for highly anticipated talks at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy said he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with US President Donald Trump.

The roughly 40-minute meeting between Vance and Zelenskyy produced no major announcements detailing the way out of the deadliest war in Europe since World War 2. Zelenskyy made a plaintive statement about the state of play.

"We want peace very much," Zelenskyy said. "But we need real security guarantees."

Vance, for his part, said the Trump administration is committed to finding a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

"Fundamentally, the goal is, as President Trump outlined it, we want the war to come to a close," Vance said. "We want the killings to stop. Not the kind of peace that’s going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple of years down the road."

Both Vance and Zelensky said they had had a "good" conversation and would meet again for talks in future.

"Our first meeting, not last, I'm sure," Zelensky remarked after the meeting.