Rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have entered the region's second-largest city of Bukavu, local and civil society leaders said, the latest ground gained since a major escalation of their yearslong fighting with government forces.

The M23 rebels on Friday entered the city's Kazingu and Bagira zone and were advancing towards the centre of the city of about 1.3 million people, according to Jean Samy, vice-president of the civil society in South Kivu. He reported gunfire in parts of the city.

Videos posted online appeared to show rebels marching toward the Bagira area. In one of the videos, a voice in the background shouted: "They are there ... there are many of them."

Hours earlier, the rebels had claimed to have seized a second airport in the region, in the town of Kavumu, following a days-long advance, while the UN warned that the recent escalation of fighting with government forces has left 350,000 internally displaced people without shelter.

The M23, which is reportedly supported by about 4,000 troops from neighbouring Rwanda, took control of eastern DRC biggest city, Goma, in late January. The rebels are the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control of DRC's mineral-rich east.

The rebellion has killed at least 3,000 people in and around Goma and left hundreds of thousands of displaced people stranded, the UN and Congolese authorities have said.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm who was in control of the Kavumu national airport, which is located about 30 kilometres from Bukavu, which is the capital of South Kivu province.

'Urban war'

Kavumu airport became a target after the M23 rebels seized Goma an its international airport.

Goma is a critical trade and humanitarian hub that hosted many of the close to 6.5 million people displaced in the conflict, the world's largest humanitarian crisis.