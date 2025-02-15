Saturday, February 15, 2025

1916 GMT — Three people were killed and five others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting a car in southern Lebanon, in another violation of the ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on November 27 of last year.

The Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement that the Israeli strike hit a car in Jarjouaa village in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

Since the agreement came into effect, Israel has committed 936 violations in Lebanon, resulting in 76 deaths and 270 injuries, according to Anadolu's tally based on official Lebanese data.

More updates 👇

1720 GMT — No to displacement: Key messages from Qassam Brigades during handover of Israeli captives

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, delivered strong messages rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza during the handover of three Israeli captives on Saturday as part of the sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal, which marked the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

As part of the handover ceremony, Qassam Brigades raised banners with images and messages rejecting the US plan, announced by US President Donald Trump, which seeks to seize Gaza and displace Palestinians to neighboring countries.

The banners contained the bold message, “We are the soldiers, O Jerusalem, bear witness,” in Arabic, English, and Hebrew, along with images of Palestinian, Egyptian, Jordanian, Lebanese, Algerian, and Saudi flags.

Another banner raised at the ceremony read, "No migration except to Jerusalem" in Arabic, English, and Hebrew. A poignant image of Yahya Sinwar, former head of Hamas’s political bureau, was also displayed, depicting his final moments before his death during a clash in Rafah.

1640 GMT — Pace of aid entry into Gaza humanely unacceptable — Arab League

The Arab League on Saturday described the pace of aid entering Gaza as "unacceptable both humanely and morally," calling on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the aid in the enclave.

During a press conference at the Rafah border crossing from the Egyptian side, Hossam Zaki, the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, stated that “the pace at which aid is entering Gaza is not acceptable humanely and morally,” according to the Egyptian Al-Qahera News Channel.

Zaki also called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the aid to enter.

Hamas has repeatedly complained about Israel's obstruction of aid entering Gaza, particularly aid related to shelter.

1555 GMT — Hamas accepts non-participation in governance of Gaza for upcoming period: Egyptian media

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas agreed not to participate in the administration of Gaza in the upcoming period, according to Egyptian media.

Citing a well-informed source, Al-Qahera News channel said that “intensive Egyptian communications are underway to form a temporary committee to oversee the relief and reconstruction process in the strip.”

"Hamas confirms its commitment to the ceasefire agreement in its three stages and its non-participation in the administration of the strip during the upcoming phase,” added the source.

However, no official statement has been made by Hamas on this issue.

1518 GMT — Released Israeli captives call for completion of exchange deal with Hamas

Three Israeli captives released urged both Israeli and Hamas leaders to complete the ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all remaining captives, emphasising that "time is running out."

The released detainees made their public appeal from a platform provided by the Qassam Brigades in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, before being reunited with their families as part of the sixth batch of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

"I can finally see the sun and step out of captivity," said Sagui Dekel-Chen, 33, who holds both Israeli and American citizenship.

He called on leaders from both sides to "do everything in their power to ensure the continuation of the agreement through its first, second, and third phases."

Yair Horn, 46, expressed gratitude for his return home. "We are happy to be back," he said, adding, "I say this while my brother Eitan is still there—he is expected to be released in the second phase of the deal. All the captives must be freed."

1430 GMT — 2 Palestinians injured in Israeli drone attack in central Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were injured on Saturday when an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer that was clearing debris after Israel's offensive in central Gaza.

The drone strike injured two people as it targeted a bulldozer working to remove the debris of buildings that were damaged by Israel's onslaught in al-Mughraqa town, medical sources told Anadolu.

This incident occurred on the same day that the Palestinian resistance groups handed over three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross in eastern Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

1351 GMT — Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release

Hamas said that the United States, a mediator in the Gaza truce deal, must ensure that Israel abides by the agreement to secure the release of captives still held in the Palestinian enclave.

"The United States must compel the occupation to adhere to the agreement if it truly cares about the prisoners' lives," said Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, in a statement issued.

1326 GMT — Israel army chief says 'preparing offensive plans' amid efforts to secure captives' release

Israel's army chief said the military was "preparing offensive plans" even as efforts to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza continue.

Following the latest prisoner swap under a truce deal Hamas, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi said, referring to the captives who remain in Gaza: "We are making immense efforts to bring them back while simultaneously preparing offensive plans."

1319 GMT — US’ Trump backs Israel as his deadline for Hamas to release captives expires

US President Donald Trump said that US will back Israel's decision as his deadline for Palestinian group Hamas to release all remaining hostages expires.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, pointed to the deadline he set earlier this week for Hamas to return all hostages.

"Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES," Trump wrote. "The United States will back the decision they make!"

1316 GMT — Freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in southern Gaza

A group of Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails arrived in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis by bus.

The freed prisoners were taken directly to the European Hospital in Khan Younis for medical checkups.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, a spokesperson for Hamas, one of the prisoners , Nader Jamal Hussein from the Jabalia refugee camp, was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

1240 GMT — 6th prisoner swap achieved amid fears of Gaza truce collapse

Palestinian resistance fighters released three Israeli captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel, completing the latest swap despite fears the Gaza truce deal was near collapse.

An AFP journalist saw masked Hamas fighters parade the captives onto a stage in front of a crowd in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, where they were made to make statements into a microphone before being handed over to the Red Cross and taken back to Israeli territory.

Clutching gift bags given by their captors and certificates to mark the end of their captivity, the three men, flanked by fighters, called for the completion of further exchanges under the ceasefire deal.

Related Hamas: No migration except to Jerusalem

1123 GMT — Israel begins releasing Palestinian prisoners

Israel has begun releasing 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including 36 serving life sentences.

A bus carrying the first released prisoners arrived in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia and was greeted by a cheering crowd of relatives and supporters.

Some appeared gaunt, and the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said four were immediately taken for medical treatment.

1142 GMT — Gaza death toll tops 48,250 as 25 more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved 25 more bodies from rubble in Gaza over the last 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,264, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 12 wounded people were also admitted to hospitals in the past 48 hours, bringing the number of wounded in the Israeli onslaught to 111,688.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

1137 GMT — Israeli hostage group warns against Gaza truce 'collapse' after captives freed