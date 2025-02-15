WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cook Islands signs agreement with China, Wellington feels snubbed
New Zealand and the Cook Islands also signed a centenary declaration, which required both to consult regularly on defence and security issues.
New Zealand and the Cook Islands also signed a centenary declaration. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025

China and the Cook Islands have signed a landmark "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement, according to media reports.

Cook Islands Foreign Minister Tingika Elikana confirmed to Radio New Zealand (RNZ) that the Island nation signed the agreement but he did not share details about the agreement.

The Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is in China where he met Friday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Harbin, the capital city of northeast Heilongjiang Province.

Brown arrived in Harbin for the closing ceremony of the Asian Winter Games, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Ahead of the visit, Brown said he was aware of the strong interest in the outcomes of his visit to China.

China and the Cook Islands established diplomatic ties in 1997.

New Zealand and the Cook Islands also signed a centenary declaration, which required both to "consult regularly on defence and security issues," but, according to RNZ, the Cook Islands did not share details with New Zealand before signing the "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement with Beijing.

Li said Friday that China is committed to equality among all countries, big or small, and firmly supports the people of the Cook Islands in choosing a development path suited to their national conditions independently.

Brown also called China an important partner, a good friend and thanked Beijing for its strong, long-term support and assistance with the economic and social development of the Cook Islands and other Pacific Island countries.

In 2022, China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands that pushed Australia, the US and New Zealand to cooperate with Pacific Island countries to counter China's growing influence in the region.

The US later signed a bilateral defence pact with Papua New Guinea.

RelatedNew Zealand concerns mount as Cook Islands PM plans agreement with China
SOURCE:AA
