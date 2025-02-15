China and the Cook Islands have signed a landmark "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement, according to media reports.

Cook Islands Foreign Minister Tingika Elikana confirmed to Radio New Zealand (RNZ) that the Island nation signed the agreement but he did not share details about the agreement.

The Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is in China where he met Friday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Harbin, the capital city of northeast Heilongjiang Province.

Brown arrived in Harbin for the closing ceremony of the Asian Winter Games, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Ahead of the visit, Brown said he was aware of the strong interest in the outcomes of his visit to China.

China and the Cook Islands established diplomatic ties in 1997.